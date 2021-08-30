Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Alcoa worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

