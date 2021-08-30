Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $2.83 Million in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.21% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $13,855,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 254.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

