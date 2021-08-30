Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $3.65 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $34.24 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.