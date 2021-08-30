Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 113,891 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 282.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

