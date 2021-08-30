Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,290 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $289.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

