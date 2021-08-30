Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,609 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

