Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 85,310 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Brookline Bancorp worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

