Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases New Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth $132,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth $241,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

