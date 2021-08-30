Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases Shares of 334,906 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 334,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of Ardelyx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

