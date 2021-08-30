Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

