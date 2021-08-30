Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 107,268 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 366,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

