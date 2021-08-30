Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT opened at $285.50 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

