Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $1.44 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,760 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $75,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.28. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.