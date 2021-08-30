Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $19.80. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

