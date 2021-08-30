Connect Coin (XCON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $98.00

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $15,222.02 and $98.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Connect Coin Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

