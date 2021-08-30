Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Up 6.2%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 3,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $737.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

