Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Up 6.2%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 3,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $737.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59.
In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
