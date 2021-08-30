Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

