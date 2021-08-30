Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,828.57

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,828.57 and last traded at $1,703.27, with a volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,686.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNSWF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,116.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,578.28.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

