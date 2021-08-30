Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $31,695.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

