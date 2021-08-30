Contrasting GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GSI Technology and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Microelectronics 1 0 6 1 2.88

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 35.68%. Given United Microelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.97 -$21.50 million N/A N/A United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.53 $814.13 million $0.42 27.02

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95% United Microelectronics 22.71% 18.21% 10.97%

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

