ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

