Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.79.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 53.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

