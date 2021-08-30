Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday.

KUT stock opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

