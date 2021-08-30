Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $6,095,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 311,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 195,218 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

