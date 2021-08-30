Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 576,193 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,381 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,035,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

