Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 576,193 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $56.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.
The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,381 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,035,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.