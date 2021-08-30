Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $32,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.