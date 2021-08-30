Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 2.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 95,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 822% from the average daily volume of 10,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

