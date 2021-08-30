Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $66,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

