Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.8% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $449.03 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.