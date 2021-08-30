Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $10.50 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.51 on Monday. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Coty by 49.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Coty by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 329.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 841,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 645,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

