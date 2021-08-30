Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.62

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 20462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $63,769,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $494,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

