Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.60.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

