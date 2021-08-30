Cowen Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $260.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.26. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

