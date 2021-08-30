CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 708,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 69.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of 289.64 and a beta of 1.42. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

