Creative Planning Acquires 109,865 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 680.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

