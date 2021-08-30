Creative Planning Acquires 137 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI opened at $1,865.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,643.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

