Creative Planning Acquires 4,513 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

