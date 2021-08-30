Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 234.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

