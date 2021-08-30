Creative Planning Boosts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of United Bankshares worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

