Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Creative Planning raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $156.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

