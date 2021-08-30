Creative Planning Buys 10,894 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 196,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,311,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

