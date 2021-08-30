Creative Planning Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $132.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.