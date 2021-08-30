Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $213,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in The Hershey by 52.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

