Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $321.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $322.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

