Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $183.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

