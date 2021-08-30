Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,524,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 111,736 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $76.67.

