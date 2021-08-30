Creative Planning Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Leidos stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

