Creative Planning Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,184,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.20.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

