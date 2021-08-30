Creative Planning Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.68 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.