Creative Planning Has $5.76 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $300.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.